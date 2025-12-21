Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anchore Enforce is a commercial container security tool by Anchore. Software Supply Chain Security Platform is a commercial container security tool by RapidFort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating Kubernetes environments need Anchore Enforce for its policy-as-code enforcement model, which closes the gap between vulnerability scanning and actual compliance gates in the pipeline. Pre-built policy packs for FedRAMP, NIST, and DISA compliance plus runtime monitoring of live clusters means you're covering both ID.AM (asset inventory) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) without bolting on separate tools. Skip this if your organization lacks the infrastructure-as-code discipline to maintain JSON policies or if you need vulnerability remediation guidance; Anchore Enforce is strict enforcement, not hand-holding.
Software Supply Chain Security Platform
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in CVE noise from bloated container images should start here: RapidFort removes unused code and dependencies before they become vulnerabilities, cutting your attack surface by up to 90 percent rather than just flagging what's already broken. The runtime instrumentation approach means you're not scanning theoretical risk but actual application behavior, and the library of 25,000 pre-hardened images lets you ship faster without security theater. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform covering image scanning, policy enforcement, and supply chain attestation; RapidFort is laser-focused on reduction, not breadth.
Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC
Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Enforce vs Software Supply Chain Security Platform for your container security needs.
Anchore Enforce: Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include Pre-built policy packs for FedRAMP, NIST, DISA, and Docker CIS compliance, Runtime monitoring of Kubernetes clusters and namespaces, License management with copyleft detection..
Software Supply Chain Security Platform: Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include Container scanning and vulnerability detection, Runtime instrumentation and profiling with minimal compute impact, Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM) generation..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anchore Enforce differentiates with Pre-built policy packs for FedRAMP, NIST, DISA, and Docker CIS compliance, Runtime monitoring of Kubernetes clusters and namespaces, License management with copyleft detection. Software Supply Chain Security Platform differentiates with Container scanning and vulnerability detection, Runtime instrumentation and profiling with minimal compute impact, Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM) generation.
Anchore Enforce is developed by Anchore. Software Supply Chain Security Platform is developed by RapidFort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anchore Enforce and Software Supply Chain Security Platform serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools, both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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