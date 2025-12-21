Anchore Enforce: Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include Pre-built policy packs for FedRAMP, NIST, DISA, and Docker CIS compliance, Runtime monitoring of Kubernetes clusters and namespaces, License management with copyleft detection..

Snyk Container: Container & Kubernetes vulnerability scanning with automated remediation. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Kubernetes workload security scanning, Automated base image upgrade recommendations..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.