Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Anchore. Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing container pipelines across multiple cloud platforms need Anchore Anchore Enterprise for its SBOM-first approach to supply chain risk; most competitors scan artifacts in isolation, but Anchore generates SBOMs in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats that persist vulnerability intelligence without requiring access to original images. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.RA functions with malware detection, secret scanning, and CVSS/EPSS-based prioritization built in, plus air-gapped deployment for regulated environments through IL4-6. Skip this if your team needs runtime workload protection or is standardized on a single cloud provider's native scanning tools; Anchore excels at policy enforcement across heterogeneous infrastructure but doesn't replace runtime detection.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Anchore Enterprise vs Black Duck Black Duck SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise differentiates with SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images. Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise is developed by Anchore. Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise and Black Duck Black Duck SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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