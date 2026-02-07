AnChain.AI Web3 Security: AI-powered Web3 security platform for blockchain asset protection. built by AnChain.AI. Core capabilities include Smart contract auditing, Blockchain incident response, VASP wallet screening..

Rein Security Rein Application Security Platform: Agentless appsec platform providing real-time visibility into app behavior. built by Rein Security. Core capabilities include Agentless real-time application visibility across dev, staging, and production, AI and MCP protection with agent and prompt monitoring, API discovery and protection without scanning or sampling..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.