AnChain.AI Web3 Security: AI-powered Web3 security platform for blockchain asset protection. built by AnChain.AI. Core capabilities include Smart contract auditing, Blockchain incident response, VASP wallet screening..

Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents: AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight. built by Jit. Core capabilities include AI agents for automated security workflow execution, Human-in-the-loop approval system for critical decisions, Code scanning automation..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.