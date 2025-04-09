Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

Validin: Internet infrastructure intelligence platform for DNS & IP threat research. built by Validin. Core capabilities include Community account registration with professional email, Web-based platform access, High fidelity internet intelligence..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.