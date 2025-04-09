Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

SOCRadar Advanced Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for threat detection and fraud protection. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Core capabilities include Dark web, deep web, and surface web monitoring with real-time alerts, Stealer log tracking and unauthorized data transfer monitoring, PII exposure detection for employees and customers..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.