Amplifier Security Platform: Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation. built by Amplifier Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Human risk quantification by mapping people, assets, and behavior signals, AI-driven employee nudges to trigger real-time behavior change, Micro-training delivered in the flow of work tied to detected risk..

Athena Dynamics Academy: Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management. built by Athena Dynamics. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include Customised lessons tailored by role (employees, IT staff, senior management), Phishing training and awareness campaigns, Analysis of latest phishing techniques for identification..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.