Amplifier Security Platform is a commercial security awareness training tool by Amplifier Security. ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Advanced Technology Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing clicks and policy violations should pick Amplifier Security Platform because it actually changes employee behavior in real time instead of just reporting it after the fact. The platform quantifies human risk by linking people, assets, and detected behaviors, then delivers contextual micro-training at the moment of risk, which forces self-remediation rather than waiting for your team to chase down violations. Skip this if you need detection-heavy monitoring or compliance box-checking; Amplifier is built for organizations willing to bet that nudging employees toward better decisions reduces your actual attack surface more than logging everything does.
ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training
SMB and mid-market teams with limited security staff will get the most from ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training because its managed service model removes the operational burden of running phishing campaigns and training cycles in-house. The platform's 500+ content library, automated campaign scheduling, and Smart Groups for targeted deployment mean you configure once and let it run, while the Phish-Prone baseline and point-of-failure education measurably shift user behavior without requiring a dedicated awareness coordinator. Skip this if you need deep API-driven orchestration across your entire security stack or prioritize detection and response capabilities; KnowBe4 is training-first, not incident-response-integrated.
Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation.
Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting.
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Common questions about comparing Amplifier Security Platform vs ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Amplifier Security Platform: Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation. built by Amplifier Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Human risk quantification by mapping people, assets, and behavior signals, AI-driven employee nudges to trigger real-time behavior change, Micro-training delivered in the flow of work tied to detected risk..
ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attacks with customizable and community templates, Baseline Phish-Prone percentage assessment, 500+ item security awareness training content library (modules, videos, games, posters, newsletters)..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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