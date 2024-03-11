AWS-native teams drowning in unclassified data across S3 buckets should start with Amazon Macie because it finds sensitive data at scale without requiring agents or extensive configuration. The tool integrates natively with S3 and costs nothing to pilot, making it the fastest path to baseline discovery for organizations already committed to AWS. Skip it if you need discovery across multi-cloud storage or have complex data residency rules that demand granular policy control; Macie's strength is breadth of scanning, not depth of compliance routing.

Cloud Storage Security (CSS)

Mid-market and enterprise teams storing sensitive data across AWS S3 and related services need Cloud Storage Security because its malware scanning actually runs inside your VPC, eliminating the risk of exfiltrating data to third-party scanning infrastructure. Fifteen-minute CloudFormation deployment and native integration with GuardDuty, Security Hub, and EventBridge mean you're detecting threats in your storage layer without rebuilding your monitoring stack. Skip this if you need a multi-cloud solution; CSS is AWS-native only, which is exactly why it works so well for shops committed to that ecosystem.