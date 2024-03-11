Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Amazon Macie is a free data security posture management tool. Cloud Storage Security (CSS) is a commercial data security posture management tool by Cloud Storage Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS-native teams drowning in unclassified data across S3 buckets should start with Amazon Macie because it finds sensitive data at scale without requiring agents or extensive configuration. The tool integrates natively with S3 and costs nothing to pilot, making it the fastest path to baseline discovery for organizations already committed to AWS. Skip it if you need discovery across multi-cloud storage or have complex data residency rules that demand granular policy control; Macie's strength is breadth of scanning, not depth of compliance routing.
Mid-market and enterprise teams storing sensitive data across AWS S3 and related services need Cloud Storage Security because its malware scanning actually runs inside your VPC, eliminating the risk of exfiltrating data to third-party scanning infrastructure. Fifteen-minute CloudFormation deployment and native integration with GuardDuty, Security Hub, and EventBridge mean you're detecting threats in your storage layer without rebuilding your monitoring stack. Skip this if you need a multi-cloud solution; CSS is AWS-native only, which is exactly why it works so well for shops committed to that ecosystem.
Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment.
AWS-native malware scanning & data classification for S3 and other AWS storage.
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Common questions about comparing Amazon Macie vs Cloud Storage Security (CSS) for your data security posture management needs.
Amazon Macie: Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment..
Cloud Storage Security (CSS): AWS-native malware scanning & data classification for S3 and other AWS storage. built by Cloud Storage Security. Core capabilities include Real-time, on-demand, and scheduled malware scanning of AWS storage objects, Automated sensitive data discovery and classification across structured and unstructured data, Private VPC endpoint deployment within customer's own AWS environment..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amazon Macie and Cloud Storage Security (CSS) serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, S3. Key differences: Amazon Macie is Free while Cloud Storage Security (CSS) is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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