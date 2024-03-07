Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amass is a free external attack surface management tool. Knock is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building reconnaissance automation into their reconnaissance workflow should start with Amass because it outperforms commercial tools at subdomain enumeration speed and catches assets that paid solutions miss through its multi-source passive collection approach. The 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption by practitioners who've validated it against their own external asset inventories. Skip this if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API-based asset tagging, or risk scoring; Amass is a discovery engine, not an asset management platform.
Security teams doing external attack surface reconnaissance on a budget should start with Knock; it's free, it works, and the 4,054 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption rather than marketing hype. The tool excels at the narrow job of subdomain enumeration, which maps NIST Govern and Identify functions by forcing you to know what's actually exposed before you can defend it. Skip Knock if you need continuous monitoring or API integration into your existing ASM stack; this is a point-in-time scanner you run manually, not a platform that feeds ongoing discovery into your risk register.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.
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Common questions about comparing Amass vs Knock for your external attack surface management needs.
Amass: Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration..
Knock: A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amass is open-source with 14,260 GitHub stars. Knock is open-source with 4,054 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amass and Knock serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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