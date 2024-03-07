Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amass is a free external attack surface management tool. Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building reconnaissance automation into their reconnaissance workflow should start with Amass because it outperforms commercial tools at subdomain enumeration speed and catches assets that paid solutions miss through its multi-source passive collection approach. The 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption by practitioners who've validated it against their own external asset inventories. Skip this if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API-based asset tagging, or risk scoring; Amass is a discovery engine, not an asset management platform.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Amass vs Cylana EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Amass: Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration..
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amass is open-source with 14,260 GitHub stars. Cylana EASM is developed by Cylana. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amass and Cylana EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration, Reconnaissance. Key differences: Amass is Free while Cylana EASM is Commercial, Amass is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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