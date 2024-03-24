Security teams hunting for overlooked subdomains in external attack surface reconnaissance will find altdns invaluable because it generates permutations that standard enumeration tools miss, catching typosquatting and subdomain variations that land in your blind spots. The 2,439 GitHub stars reflect adoption by practitioners who've validated the mutation logic against real-world domain configurations. Skip this if you need a managed UI or integration with your existing EASM platform; altdns is a CLI-first tool that demands operator familiarity and manual orchestration into your scanning workflow.

ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning

MSPs managing external security for multiple SMB and mid-market clients will find real value in ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning's combination of agent-based and agentless scanning, which catches both internet-facing assets and internal network exposure that most surface tools miss. The dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and PII detection addresses the post-breach intelligence gap that leaves many MSPs scrambling after incidents. Skip this if your organization needs deep application code analysis or runtime vulnerability assessment; ConnectSecure is strong on asset discovery and exposure mapping, weaker on developer-focused scanning workflows.