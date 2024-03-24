Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
altdns is a free external attack surface management tool. ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ConnectSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for overlooked subdomains in external attack surface reconnaissance will find altdns invaluable because it generates permutations that standard enumeration tools miss, catching typosquatting and subdomain variations that land in your blind spots. The 2,439 GitHub stars reflect adoption by practitioners who've validated the mutation logic against real-world domain configurations. Skip this if you need a managed UI or integration with your existing EASM platform; altdns is a CLI-first tool that demands operator familiarity and manual orchestration into your scanning workflow.
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning
MSPs managing external security for multiple SMB and mid-market clients will find real value in ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning's combination of agent-based and agentless scanning, which catches both internet-facing assets and internal network exposure that most surface tools miss. The dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and PII detection addresses the post-breach intelligence gap that leaves many MSPs scrambling after incidents. Skip this if your organization needs deep application code analysis or runtime vulnerability assessment; ConnectSecure is strong on asset discovery and exposure mapping, weaker on developer-focused scanning workflows.
A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them
External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing altdns vs ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning for your external attack surface management needs.
altdns: A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them..
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning: External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include External deep attack surface scanning, Network host scanning, Web application analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
altdns is open-source with 2,439 GitHub stars. ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning is developed by ConnectSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
altdns and ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: altdns is Free while ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning is Commercial, altdns is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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