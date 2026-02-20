alphaMountain threatYeti: Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating (1.0–10.0) based on passive and active host factors, AI-based content categorization using NLP and skip-gram modeling, Related hosts view showing associated domains, IPs, and their threat ratings..

TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform: AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance. built by TestSavant. Core capabilities include Automated red-teaming with curated datasets and synthetic adversaries, Adaptive guardrails with configurable scanners for injection, leakage, bias, and safety, Policy-aware routing and orchestration by tenant, geography, or sensitivity..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.