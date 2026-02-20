alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation: AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating scale from 1.00 (safe) to 10.0 (malicious) for domains and IPs, Explainable threat factors providing context for why a domain or IP is considered risky, AI-based risk models for evaluating both established and newly observed internet infrastructure..

Qevlar AI Phishing Solution: AI-powered phishing detection & response automation for SOC teams. built by Qevlar AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous phishing alert investigation, 90-second investigation completion time, Adaptive AI for phishing detection..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.