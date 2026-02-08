Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..

ASH - The Automated Security Helper: ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.