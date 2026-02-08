Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..

Anti-Trojan-Source: Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.