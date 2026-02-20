Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring: Managed dark web monitoring with human-vetted intelligence and actionable alerts. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include Human-vetted, expert-curated dark web intelligence reports, Continuous data collection (~300,000 web pages/hour, 24/7/365) across 52 languages, Authenticated, account-level access to deep and dark web channels..

Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring: Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments. built by Resecurity. Core capabilities include Daily security score calculation based on monitored assets, Automated daily security posture reports, Early-warning security notifications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.