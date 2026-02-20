Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing high-friction physical smartcard deployments will see immediate ROI from Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement, which eliminates the operational burden of lost credentials and replacement cycles while closing the cloning vulnerability that physical cards create. The tool directly strengthens NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA function by shifting authentication to a device that's bound to the user and harder to duplicate than plastic hardware. Skip this if your workforce is primarily frontline or non-technical; smartphone-based credentials assume reliable device ownership and literacy, which doesn't work for everyone.