Allstar: Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors repositories and organizations for security policy violations, creating alerts when best practices are not followed..

SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity: Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform. built by SignPath. Core capabilities include Policy-driven build and release enforcement (only policy-compliant builds can be signed), Code signing for multiple artifact formats (EXE, MSI, JAR, XML, etc.), Nested artifact signing support (signed packages within packages)..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.