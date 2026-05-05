Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allseek is a free penetration testing tool by Allseek. thc-hydra is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers running internal credential assessments will rely on THC-Hydra for its speed across parallel authentication channels; the 10,812 GitHub stars reflect active use and community maintenance that keeps protocol support current without vendor lock-in. The free pricing means you'll run it in your lab without budget approval, testing SSH, FTP, SMTP, and a dozen other protocols that commercial tools often bundle together. Skip this if your team expects a GUI or post-exploitation workflow integration; Hydra is deliberately a single-purpose command-line tool that assumes you already know what you're attacking.
Open-source autonomous penetration testing platform.
A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols.
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Common questions about comparing Allseek vs thc-hydra for your penetration testing needs.
Allseek: Open-source autonomous penetration testing platform. built by Allseek. Core capabilities include Autonomous penetration testing execution, Open-source codebase..
thc-hydra: A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allseek is developed by Allseek. thc-hydra is open-source with 10,812 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allseek and thc-hydra serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: thc-hydra is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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