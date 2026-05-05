ssh-audit by arthepsy

Infrastructure teams managing dozens of SSH servers across on-premises and cloud environments should use ssh-audit by arthepsy for its ability to quickly surface weak key exchange algorithms and cipher configurations that most scanners miss. The tool audits against current best practices and flags deprecated SSH protocol versions in a single pass, making it ideal for teams trying to enforce a baseline standard across heterogeneous infrastructure. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring or drift detection; ssh-audit is a point-in-time auditor, not a continuous compliance tracker.