Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allseek is a free penetration testing tool by Allseek. ssh-audit by arthepsy is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing dozens of SSH servers across on-premises and cloud environments should use ssh-audit by arthepsy for its ability to quickly surface weak key exchange algorithms and cipher configurations that most scanners miss. The tool audits against current best practices and flags deprecated SSH protocol versions in a single pass, making it ideal for teams trying to enforce a baseline standard across heterogeneous infrastructure. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring or drift detection; ssh-audit is a point-in-time auditor, not a continuous compliance tracker.
Open-source autonomous penetration testing platform.
A tool for SSH server auditing with comprehensive analysis capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Allseek vs ssh-audit by arthepsy for your penetration testing needs.
Allseek: Open-source autonomous penetration testing platform. built by Allseek. Core capabilities include Autonomous penetration testing execution, Open-source codebase..
ssh-audit by arthepsy: A tool for SSH server auditing with comprehensive analysis capabilities..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allseek is developed by Allseek. ssh-audit by arthepsy is open-source with 2,988 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allseek and ssh-audit by arthepsy serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: ssh-audit by arthepsy is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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