Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing 50+ vendors will see the fastest ROI from Allgress Vendor Management Solution because its automated assessment engine cuts vendor onboarding from weeks to days without manual questionnaire wrestling. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain controls and includes continuous monitoring with risk scorecards that actually get board buy-in, not just another dashboard. Skip this if your vendor landscape is under 30 active relationships or if you need integrated vendor breach notification; Allgress assumes you're already past the "do we need VRM" question.

Whistic Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from Whistic Platform; its AI automatically fills responses using your own documentation, cutting assessment cycles from weeks to days. The platform maps responses across 40+ frameworks simultaneously and maintains a network of pre-vetted vendors, so you're not starting from zero on every new third-party. Skip this if your vendor base is under 20 or if you need real-time continuous monitoring of live vendor infrastructure; Whistic excels at intake and onboarding, not runtime risk detection.