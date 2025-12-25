Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress Risk Register is a commercial it risk management tool by Allgress. SignetRisk is a commercial it risk management tool by SignetRisk Analytics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise risk and compliance teams need a tool that actually tracks risk ownership across business units instead of letting remediation fall into gaps, and Allgress Risk Register does this through standardized workflows and cross-module escalation from compliance, incident, and vulnerability teams. The platform covers NIST GV.RM and GV.OV functions, meaning it forces you to document risk appetite upfront and feeds monitoring results back into strategy adjustments rather than becoming a static spreadsheet. Skip this if your organization treats risk registration as a one-time audit requirement; Allgress assumes continuous tracking and active ownership, which takes discipline to maintain.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to quantify cyber risk in financial terms for board conversations and insurance underwriting should start with SignetRisk. Its Level 2 assessments for AWS and Azure, paired with loss scenario modeling, let you attach dollar figures to risk decisions instead of relying on abstract severity scores. Skip this if your priority is real-time threat detection or incident response; SignetRisk is a planning and reporting tool, not an operational security platform.
Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks
Cyber risk quantification platform with Level 1 & 2 assessments
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Risk Register vs SignetRisk for your it risk management needs.
Allgress Risk Register: Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact..
SignetRisk: Cyber risk quantification platform with Level 1 & 2 assessments. built by SignetRisk Analytics. Core capabilities include Level 1 cyber risk assessments with SignetScore, Level 2 cyber risk assessments for AWS and Azure, Enterprise cyber risk loss scenario modeling..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress Risk Register differentiates with Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact. SignetRisk differentiates with Level 1 cyber risk assessments with SignetScore, Level 2 cyber risk assessments for AWS and Azure, Enterprise cyber risk loss scenario modeling.
Allgress Risk Register is developed by Allgress. SignetRisk is developed by SignetRisk Analytics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress Risk Register and SignetRisk serve similar IT Risk Management use cases: both are IT Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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