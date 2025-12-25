Allgress Risk Register: Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact..

SignetRisk: Cyber risk quantification platform with Level 1 & 2 assessments. built by SignetRisk Analytics. Core capabilities include Level 1 cyber risk assessments with SignetScore, Level 2 cyber risk assessments for AWS and Azure, Enterprise cyber risk loss scenario modeling..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.