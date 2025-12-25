Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress Risk Register is a commercial it risk management tool by Allgress. Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification is a commercial it risk management tool by Kovrr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise risk and compliance teams need a tool that actually tracks risk ownership across business units instead of letting remediation fall into gaps, and Allgress Risk Register does this through standardized workflows and cross-module escalation from compliance, incident, and vulnerability teams. The platform covers NIST GV.RM and GV.OV functions, meaning it forces you to document risk appetite upfront and feeds monitoring results back into strategy adjustments rather than becoming a static spreadsheet. Skip this if your organization treats risk registration as a one-time audit requirement; Allgress assumes continuous tracking and active ownership, which takes discipline to maintain.
Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise firms who need to translate security spend into board-legible financial language should start with Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification. The platform's Monte Carlo modeling produces defensible loss projections by scenario and ties control upgrades directly to ROI, solving the perennial "why should we pay for this?" conversation that derails security budgets. Kovrr maps cleanly to NIST GV.RM and GV.OV, meaning you'll actually close the gap between risk appetite statements and capital allocation decisions. Skip this if your board doesn't ask for cyber materiality numbers or your insurance broker handles your exposure math; Kovrr is built for organizations that treat risk quantification as governance, not compliance theater.
Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks
Platform for quantifying cyber risk exposure in financial terms
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Risk Register vs Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification for your it risk management needs.
Allgress Risk Register: Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact..
Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification: Platform for quantifying cyber risk exposure in financial terms. built by Kovrr. Core capabilities include Monte-Carlo simulation for cyber risk quantification, Financial loss forecasting by event type and business impact scenario, Risk progression tracking over time..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress Risk Register differentiates with Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact. Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification differentiates with Monte-Carlo simulation for cyber risk quantification, Financial loss forecasting by event type and business impact scenario, Risk progression tracking over time.
Allgress Risk Register is developed by Allgress. Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification is developed by Kovrr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress Risk Register and Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification serve similar IT Risk Management use cases: both are IT Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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