Allgress Risk Register: Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact..

Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification: Platform for quantifying cyber risk exposure in financial terms. built by Kovrr. Core capabilities include Monte-Carlo simulation for cyber risk quantification, Financial loss forecasting by event type and business impact scenario, Risk progression tracking over time..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.