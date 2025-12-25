Allgress Compliance Module: Enterprise compliance management platform for multi-framework assessments. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-framework compliance support (FedRAMP, CMMC, PCI, HIPAA, SOC 2, FFIEC, GLBA, ISO, NIST), Cross-compliance mapping and visualization, Centralized artifact repository for control evidence..

AWS Artifact: On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.