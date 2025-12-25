Allgress Compliance Module is a commercial compliance management tool by Allgress. AWS Artifact is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple compliance frameworks simultaneously should pick Allgress Compliance Module for its cross-framework mapping and evidence inheritance, which cuts the busy work of re-documenting the same control across FedRAMP, CMMC, PCI, HIPAA, and ISO standards. The centralized artifact repository and automated attestation workflows compress what typically takes weeks of spreadsheet wrangling into a few days. Skip this if your organization runs a single compliance regime or relies heavily on your auditor to drive the assessment process; the tool's value scales with framework complexity and internal governance maturity.
Compliance teams managing multi-vendor cloud deployments need AWS Artifact for one reason: it centralizes on-demand access to hundreds of third-party compliance reports without going through individual vendor sales teams. You get SOC 2, ISO 27001, and FedRAMP documentation for AWS partners in one place, eliminating weeks of back-and-forth email chains. Skip this if your organization only uses AWS services and no third-party integrations; the tool's value collapses when you're not juggling multiple vendor attestations.
Enterprise compliance management platform for multi-framework assessments
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Compliance Module vs AWS Artifact for your compliance management needs.
Allgress Compliance Module: Enterprise compliance management platform for multi-framework assessments. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-framework compliance support (FedRAMP, CMMC, PCI, HIPAA, SOC 2, FFIEC, GLBA, ISO, NIST), Cross-compliance mapping and visualization, Centralized artifact repository for control evidence..
AWS Artifact: On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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