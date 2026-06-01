Allentis Tapics Copper TAP: Passive copper TAP range for non-intrusive Ethernet traffic monitoring. built by Allentis. Core capabilities include Passive network TAP with no traffic disruption on power loss (bypass), Supports 10M, 100M, 1G, and 10G copper Ethernet speeds, No IP address and non-manageable design for reduced attack surface..

Suped: Email deliverability platform that provides DMARC monitoring. built by Suped. Core capabilities include DMARC Report Analysis: Automatically processes complex aggregate (RUA) and forensic (RUF) reports into a simple dashboard., Real-Time Threat Alerts: Instant notifications for potential domain spoofing and phishing attempts., Guided Policy Enforcement: Step-by-step guidance to safely strengthen your DMARC policy to p=reject without blocking legitimate email...

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.