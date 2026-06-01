Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP is a commercial network detection and response tool by Allentis. Suped is a free email security platforms tool by Suped. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams drowning in DMARC aggregate reports will actually get value from Suped because it converts RUA and RUF data into actionable dashboards instead of leaving you to parse XML files manually. The free tier removes the budget barrier for domain authentication monitoring, and unlimited domain tracking means you're not nickel-and-dimed as you scale. This is not the tool for organizations needing post-breach forensics or detection beyond email spoofing; Suped stays in its lane with DMARC policy hardening and won't replace your broader email security stack.
Passive copper TAP range for non-intrusive Ethernet traffic monitoring.
Email deliverability platform that provides DMARC monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Allentis Tapics Copper TAP vs Suped for your network detection and response needs.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP: Passive copper TAP range for non-intrusive Ethernet traffic monitoring. built by Allentis. Core capabilities include Passive network TAP with no traffic disruption on power loss (bypass), Supports 10M, 100M, 1G, and 10G copper Ethernet speeds, No IP address and non-manageable design for reduced attack surface..
Suped: Email deliverability platform that provides DMARC monitoring. built by Suped. Core capabilities include DMARC Report Analysis: Automatically processes complex aggregate (RUA) and forensic (RUF) reports into a simple dashboard., Real-Time Threat Alerts: Instant notifications for potential domain spoofing and phishing attempts., Guided Policy Enforcement: Step-by-step guidance to safely strengthen your DMARC policy to p=reject without blocking legitimate email...
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP differentiates with Passive network TAP with no traffic disruption on power loss (bypass), Supports 10M, 100M, 1G, and 10G copper Ethernet speeds, No IP address and non-manageable design for reduced attack surface. Suped differentiates with DMARC Report Analysis: Automatically processes complex aggregate (RUA) and forensic (RUF) reports into a simple dashboard., Real-Time Threat Alerts: Instant notifications for potential domain spoofing and phishing attempts., Guided Policy Enforcement: Step-by-step guidance to safely strengthen your DMARC policy to p=reject without blocking legitimate email..
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP is developed by Allentis. Suped is developed by Suped. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP and Suped serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases. Key differences: Allentis Tapics Copper TAP is Commercial while Suped is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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