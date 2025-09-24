Alkira Zero Trust Network Access: Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps. built by Alkira. Core capabilities include Identity-based access control, App-to-app security, User-to-app connectivity..

Zscaler Zero Trust Automation: API automation platform for deploying and managing Zscaler zero trust security. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Unified API endpoint across Zscaler products, OAuth 2.0 secure API authorization, Role-based access control for API clients..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.