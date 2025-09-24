Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Alkira. Zscaler Zero Trust Automation is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing perimeter-based network access with identity controls will see immediate value in Alkira Zero Trust Network Access, particularly when consolidating access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform's continuous authentication and real-time behavior monitoring directly address NIST PR.AA requirements without requiring parallel legacy infrastructure. Skip this if your organization needs app-layer threat detection or behavioral analytics beyond access decisions; Alkira focuses strictly on the access gate, not what happens after users or services pass through it.
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing Zscaler deployments across multiple products will get real value from Zero Trust Automation's unified API layer, which cuts integration work and enforces policy changes without manual intervention. The platform's CI/CD pipeline integration and centralized credential management map directly to NIST PR.AA identity controls, reducing the access-creep problems that sink zero trust programs. Skip this if you're a small organization or still building out your Zscaler footprint; the ROI only materializes when you're orchestrating policy across multiple Zscaler modules at scale.
Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps
API automation platform for deploying and managing Zscaler zero trust security
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Alkira Zero Trust Network Access vs Zscaler Zero Trust Automation for your zero trust network access needs.
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access: Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps. built by Alkira. Core capabilities include Identity-based access control, App-to-app security, User-to-app connectivity..
Zscaler Zero Trust Automation: API automation platform for deploying and managing Zscaler zero trust security. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Unified API endpoint across Zscaler products, OAuth 2.0 secure API authorization, Role-based access control for API clients..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access differentiates with Identity-based access control, App-to-app security, User-to-app connectivity. Zscaler Zero Trust Automation differentiates with Unified API endpoint across Zscaler products, OAuth 2.0 secure API authorization, Role-based access control for API clients.
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access is developed by Alkira. Zscaler Zero Trust Automation is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access and Zscaler Zero Trust Automation serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox