Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.

Vega Security Analytics Mesh Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert noise across multiple SIEMs will find real value in Vega Security Analytics Mesh Platform's federated search and AI-driven noise reduction, which lets you hunt across disconnected data sources without migration or re-ingestion. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE strongly, meaning it prioritizes detection and investigation over remediation and recovery workflows. Skip this if you need a single pane of glass for threat response across detection and incident management; Vega is built for teams comfortable keeping their existing SIEM stack while layering analytics on top.