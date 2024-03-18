Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.

Splunk Security Content

Security teams with mature Splunk deployments should use Splunk Security Content to accelerate threat detection without building searches from scratch; the repository includes over 300 Analytic Stories mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and CIS Controls, cutting weeks off detection engineering. The free pricing and 1,490 GitHub stars indicate real adoption among teams that already own Splunk platforms. Skip this if your team runs a different SIEM or lacks the Splunk expertise to customize and operationalize these searches; the content is only as useful as your ability to implement it.