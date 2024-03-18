Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alien Vault Ossim is a free security information and event management tool. Splunk Enterprise Security is a commercial security information and event management tool by Splunk Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with mature detection programs need Splunk Enterprise Security for alert fatigue reduction, not raw event collection. Risk-Based Alerting cuts false positives by surfacing genuine threats first, while built-in SOAR automation and UEBA handle investigation at scale; the platform covers detection and response workflows with particular strength in incident analysis and mitigation (RS.AN, RS.MI). Skip this if your primary need is asset discovery or you're still building foundational monitoring; Splunk assumes you already have detection signals worth prioritizing.
AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.
Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR
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Common questions about comparing Alien Vault Ossim vs Splunk Enterprise Security for your security information and event management needs.
Alien Vault Ossim: AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities..
Splunk Enterprise Security: Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Risk-Based Alerting (RBA) for alert prioritization, Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alien Vault Ossim and Splunk Enterprise Security serve similar Security Information and Event Management use cases: both are Security Information and Event Management tools. Key differences: Alien Vault Ossim is Free while Splunk Enterprise Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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