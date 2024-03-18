Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.

Rapid7 Incident Command

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in Rapid7 Incident Command's AI triage layer, which cuts false positives by actually understanding behavioral context instead of just pattern matching. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through forensics, with NIST RS.MA and RS.AN alignment that reflects native incident management and investigation workflows rather than bolted-on features. Skip this if your primary need is asset discovery or compliance reporting; Incident Command prioritizes response speed over the ID.AM and ID.RA functions that asset-heavy environments depend on.