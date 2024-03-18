Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.

Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk

Mid-market and enterprise SOCs already invested in Splunk will see immediate value from Query.AI Federated Search because it lets analysts hunt across AWS, Azure, and SaaS tools without moving data into Splunk or rebuilding queries. The tool covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE monitoring and analysis functions across 20+ pre-built connectors plus dynamic schema mapping, meaning detection logic runs consistently whether the data lives in Sentinel, Security Lake, or CrowdStrike. Skip this if your team needs centralized data storage for compliance reasons or if you're not yet mature enough on Splunk to justify a federated layer.