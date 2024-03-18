Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alien Vault Ossim is a free security information and event management tool. Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk is a commercial security information and event management tool by Query.AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.
Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs already invested in Splunk will see immediate value from Query.AI Federated Search because it lets analysts hunt across AWS, Azure, and SaaS tools without moving data into Splunk or rebuilding queries. The tool covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE monitoring and analysis functions across 20+ pre-built connectors plus dynamic schema mapping, meaning detection logic runs consistently whether the data lives in Sentinel, Security Lake, or CrowdStrike. Skip this if your team needs centralized data storage for compliance reasons or if you're not yet mature enough on Splunk to justify a federated layer.
AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.
Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources.
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Common questions about comparing Alien Vault Ossim vs Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk for your security information and event management needs.
Alien Vault Ossim: AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities..
Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk: Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources. built by Query.AI. Core capabilities include Federated search across distributed data sources without data ingestion or indexing, Single search command within Splunk's native search bar and dashboards, Automatic data normalization to OCSF (Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework)..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alien Vault Ossim and Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk serve similar Security Information and Event Management use cases: both are Security Information and Event Management tools. Key differences: Alien Vault Ossim is Free while Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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