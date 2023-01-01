Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Security Platform is a commercial security information and event management tool by Abstract Security. Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk is a commercial security information and event management tool by Query.AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in log volume will find real value in Abstract Security Platform's ability to detect threats before data hits your SIEM, cutting both storage costs and alert fatigue. The platform's version-controlled pipeline configuration and out-of-the-box detection rules with daily updates mean you can operationalize detection in weeks rather than months. Skip this if you need a full incident response platform; Abstract prioritizes the Detect and Analyze phases of NIST CSF 2.0 and leaves recovery workflows to your existing tools.
Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs already invested in Splunk will see immediate value from Query.AI Federated Search because it lets analysts hunt across AWS, Azure, and SaaS tools without moving data into Splunk or rebuilding queries. The tool covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE monitoring and analysis functions across 20+ pre-built connectors plus dynamic schema mapping, meaning detection logic runs consistently whether the data lives in Sentinel, Security Lake, or CrowdStrike. Skip this if your team needs centralized data storage for compliance reasons or if you're not yet mature enough on Splunk to justify a federated layer.
Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics
Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources.
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Common questions about comparing Abstract Security Platform vs Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk for your security information and event management needs.
Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..
Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk: Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources. built by Query.AI. Core capabilities include Federated search across distributed data sources without data ingestion or indexing, Single search command within Splunk's native search bar and dashboards, Automatic data normalization to OCSF (Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework)..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Security Platform differentiates with Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas. Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk differentiates with Federated search across distributed data sources without data ingestion or indexing, Single search command within Splunk's native search bar and dashboards, Automatic data normalization to OCSF (Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework).
Abstract Security Platform is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk is developed by Query.AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Security Platform and Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk serve similar Security Information and Event Management use cases: both are Security Information and Event Management tools, both cover Log Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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