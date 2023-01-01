Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Query.AI Federated Search for Splunk: Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources. built by Query.AI. Core capabilities include Federated search across distributed data sources without data ingestion or indexing, Single search command within Splunk's native search bar and dashboards, Automatic data normalization to OCSF (Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework)..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.