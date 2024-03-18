Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Nothreat Platform's ability to ingest unlimited data without the usual cost or performance penalties. The behavior-based AI detection and sub-second correlation across hybrid infrastructure means you catch zero-days and lateral movement that signature tools miss, while automated playbooks handle containment without waiting for human approval. The platform prioritizes detection and response over recovery capabilities, so if your team needs deep forensic analysis or compliance-heavy audit trails, you'll want supplementary tools in that space.