Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite: AI-powered cloud WAF with DDoS protection, bot management, and rate limiting. built by Sense Defence. Core capabilities include AI-powered cloud WAF with 99.9% detection accuracy, DDoS protection with machine learning-based threat detection, Bot protection that blocks malicious bots and allows legitimate bots..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.