Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Sense Defence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite
Startups and SMBs with limited security staff should choose Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite for its sub-10-minute deployment and machine learning that genuinely reduces false positives without requiring tuning. The 99.9% detection accuracy against OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks is substantiated across their DDoS and bot protection layers, and the adaptive learning model means you're not fighting yesterday's attack patterns. Skip this if you need deep application-layer visibility into your own code's behavior; this is WAF-first, not RASP, so vulnerability discovery happens elsewhere in your stack.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
AI-powered cloud WAF with DDoS protection, bot management, and rate limiting
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite: AI-powered cloud WAF with DDoS protection, bot management, and rate limiting. built by Sense Defence. Core capabilities include AI-powered cloud WAF with 99.9% detection accuracy, DDoS protection with machine learning-based threat detection, Bot protection that blocks malicious bots and allows legitimate bots..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management. Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite differentiates with AI-powered cloud WAF with 99.9% detection accuracy, DDoS protection with machine learning-based threat detection, Bot protection that blocks malicious bots and allows legitimate bots.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite is developed by Sense Defence. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) integrates with Alibaba Cloud SLB, Alibaba Cloud CDN, Alibaba Cloud ECS. Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite integrates with AWS, Azure, Auth0, NVIDIA, DigiCert and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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