Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

MONITORAPP AIWAF: WAAP solution protecting web apps and APIs from threats across environments. built by MONITORAPP. Core capabilities include SQL Injection detection and blocking, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) protection, API threat detection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.