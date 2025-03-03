Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. ModSecurity is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
Security teams deploying on-premises or hybrid infrastructure who need WAF controls without vendor lock-in should start with ModSecurity; it runs anywhere Apache or Nginx runs, costs nothing, and the OWASP ModSecurity Core Rule Set handles OWASP Top 10 coverage out of the box. The open-source model means you own the rules and can fork them if vendors abandon you, which matters if you've been burned by EOL announcements. Skip this if your team lacks the ops bandwidth to tune false positives or manage rule updates independently; ModSecurity prioritizes flexibility over managed convenience, and that tax falls on you.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall that provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs ModSecurity for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
ModSecurity: ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall that provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and ModSecurity serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Key differences: Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is Commercial while ModSecurity is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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