Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.

ModSecurity

Security teams deploying on-premises or hybrid infrastructure who need WAF controls without vendor lock-in should start with ModSecurity; it runs anywhere Apache or Nginx runs, costs nothing, and the OWASP ModSecurity Core Rule Set handles OWASP Top 10 coverage out of the box. The open-source model means you own the rules and can fork them if vendors abandon you, which matters if you've been burned by EOL announcements. Skip this if your team lacks the ops bandwidth to tune false positives or manage rule updates independently; ModSecurity prioritizes flexibility over managed convenience, and that tax falls on you.