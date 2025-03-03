Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform: AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management for continuous asset discovery, Automated vulnerability scanning and expert-led penetration testing, Autonomous vulnerability remediation (SwyftComply)..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.