Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Impart is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Impart Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
Teams protecting APIs and LLM applications in cloud environments should adopt Impart Security's agent-based firewall when sub-10ms latency and AI-driven rule generation matter more than manual tuning. The inline WASM engine with canary validation lets you block threats without the testing debt that kills most runtime firewall deployments. Skip this if you need a single platform covering network segmentation, identity, and application protection; Impart owns the API protection layer and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
Agent-based runtime firewall for web apps and APIs with AI-driven rules
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Impart for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
Impart: Agent-based runtime firewall for web apps and APIs with AI-driven rules. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Agent-based inline deployment at cloud ingress, Real-time traffic inspection with sub-10ms latency, Stateful WASM-based rules engine..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management. Impart differentiates with Agent-based inline deployment at cloud ingress, Real-time traffic inspection with sub-10ms latency, Stateful WASM-based rules engine.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Impart is developed by Impart Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Impart serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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