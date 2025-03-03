Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

Impart: Agent-based runtime firewall for web apps and APIs with AI-driven rules. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Agent-based inline deployment at cloud ingress, Real-time traffic inspection with sub-10ms latency, Stateful WASM-based rules engine..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.