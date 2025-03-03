Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition
Startups and small teams with limited security budgets should use Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition to block OWASP Top 10 attacks without the licensing cost of commercial WAFs. The free tier includes signature-based protection for SQL injection, XSS, and cross-site request forgery, covering the attacks that hit most early-stage applications. Not suitable for organizations needing advanced threat intelligence, behavioral detection, or API-specific protections; this is a baseline defense tool, not a platform for sophisticated threat hunting or compliance-heavy environments.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
Free WAF protecting web applications against OWASP Top 10 attacks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition: Free WAF protecting web applications against OWASP Top 10 attacks..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Key differences: Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is Commercial while Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox