Alibaba Cloud ID Verification: AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include eKYC end-to-end identity verification with customizable module combinations, OCR-based ID recognition supporting documents from 100+ countries and regions, Liveness detection countering face presentation attacks and device hijacking injection attacks..

Telesign Silent Verification: Frictionless mobile phone verification via MSISDN matching without user input. built by Telesign. Core capabilities include MSISDN-based device possession verification, Zero user interaction verification, Multi-factor authentication support..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.