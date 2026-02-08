Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

Telesign Silent Verification: Frictionless mobile phone verification via MSISDN matching without user input. built by Telesign. Core capabilities include MSISDN-based device possession verification, Zero user interaction verification, Multi-factor authentication support..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.