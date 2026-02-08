Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Identity Proofing is a commercial identity verification tool by Verosint. Telesign Silent Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by Telesign. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-friction signup flows will get the most from Adaptive Identity Proofing, since its risk-based workflows let you demand proof only when signals warrant it rather than gate every user. The SignalPrint tracking system and government document verification cover PR.AA identity management rigorously, reducing both fraud and abandonment. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication or session management bundled in; Verosint is focused narrowly on the proofing moment itself.
Startups and SMBs handling high-volume user onboarding will see the fastest ROI from Telesign Silent Verification because it cuts friction to near zero, letting you verify device possession without prompting users to enter codes or answer questions. The tool works across global mobile networks using MSISDN matching, meaning you authenticate users who are already on their registered phone without asking them to do anything. Skip this if your users regularly switch devices mid-session or if you need strong passwordless authentication for workforce access; this is built for consumer signup flows and account takeover prevention, not identity proofing.
Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention
Frictionless mobile phone verification via MSISDN matching without user input
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Identity Proofing vs Telesign Silent Verification for your identity verification needs.
Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..
Telesign Silent Verification: Frictionless mobile phone verification via MSISDN matching without user input. built by Telesign. Core capabilities include MSISDN-based device possession verification, Zero user interaction verification, Multi-factor authentication support..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Identity Proofing differentiates with Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison. Telesign Silent Verification differentiates with MSISDN-based device possession verification, Zero user interaction verification, Multi-factor authentication support.
Adaptive Identity Proofing is developed by Verosint. Telesign Silent Verification is developed by Telesign. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Identity Proofing and Telesign Silent Verification serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both are Identity Verification tools, both cover Authentication, Fraud Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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