Alibaba Cloud ID Verification: AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include eKYC end-to-end identity verification with customizable module combinations, OCR-based ID recognition supporting documents from 100+ countries and regions, Liveness detection countering face presentation attacks and device hijacking injection attacks..

Privy Digital Identity: Digital identity verification and SSO platform for Indonesia. built by Privy. Core capabilities include Single sign-on with verified digital identities, Digital certificate issuance as licensed Certificate Authority, Integration with Dukcapil national database for identity verification..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.