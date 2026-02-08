Advanced Facial Biometrics: Facial biometrics solution for digital identity verification and onboarding. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication, Digital onboarding capabilities, Identity verification through facial recognition..

Privy Digital Identity: Digital identity verification and SSO platform for Indonesia. built by Privy. Core capabilities include Single sign-on with verified digital identities, Digital certificate issuance as licensed Certificate Authority, Integration with Dukcapil national database for identity verification..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.