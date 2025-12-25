Alibaba Cloud ID Verification: AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include eKYC end-to-end identity verification with customizable module combinations, OCR-based ID recognition supporting documents from 100+ countries and regions, Liveness detection countering face presentation attacks and device hijacking injection attacks..

Glide Identity GlideOut: SIM-based identity verification for payment authentication and checkout. built by Glide Identity. Core capabilities include SIM-based identity verification at payment, Silent authentication without SMS OTP, RCS-enabled PayLinks for conversational commerce..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.