Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

Glide Identity GlideOut: SIM-based identity verification for payment authentication and checkout. built by Glide Identity. Core capabilities include SIM-based identity verification at payment, Silent authentication without SMS OTP, RCS-enabled PayLinks for conversational commerce..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.