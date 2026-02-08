Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Identity Proofing is a commercial identity verification tool by Verosint. Glide Identity GlideOut is a commercial identity verification tool by Glide Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-friction signup flows will get the most from Adaptive Identity Proofing, since its risk-based workflows let you demand proof only when signals warrant it rather than gate every user. The SignalPrint tracking system and government document verification cover PR.AA identity management rigorously, reducing both fraud and abandonment. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication or session management bundled in; Verosint is focused narrowly on the proofing moment itself.
Mid-market and enterprise payments teams should pick Glide Identity GlideOut if you need to cut fraud losses without forcing users through SMS OTP friction. SIM-based verification eliminates the weakest link in passwordless auth,the out-of-band channel,and auto-filling checkout fields from telco data speeds conversion measurably. Skip this if you're building a zero-trust architecture across all access layers; GlideOut solves payment and checkout specifically, not broader identity governance.
Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention
SIM-based identity verification for payment authentication and checkout
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Identity Proofing vs Glide Identity GlideOut for your identity verification needs.
Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..
Glide Identity GlideOut: SIM-based identity verification for payment authentication and checkout. built by Glide Identity. Core capabilities include SIM-based identity verification at payment, Silent authentication without SMS OTP, RCS-enabled PayLinks for conversational commerce..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Identity Proofing differentiates with Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison. Glide Identity GlideOut differentiates with SIM-based identity verification at payment, Silent authentication without SMS OTP, RCS-enabled PayLinks for conversational commerce.
Adaptive Identity Proofing is developed by Verosint. Glide Identity GlideOut is developed by Glide Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Identity Proofing and Glide Identity GlideOut serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both are Identity Verification tools, both cover Authentication, Fraud Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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