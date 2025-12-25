Alibaba Cloud ID Verification: AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include eKYC end-to-end identity verification with customizable module combinations, OCR-based ID recognition supporting documents from 100+ countries and regions, Liveness detection countering face presentation attacks and device hijacking injection attacks..

Digital ID Wallet: Digital identity wallet for decentralized citizen identity in financial services. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Digital customer onboarding with KYC and AML, Strong customer authentication, Online and offline payment authorization..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.