Advanced Facial Biometrics: Facial biometrics solution for digital identity verification and onboarding. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication, Digital onboarding capabilities, Identity verification through facial recognition..

Digital ID Wallet: Digital identity wallet for decentralized citizen identity in financial services. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Digital customer onboarding with KYC and AML, Strong customer authentication, Online and offline payment authorization..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.