Alibaba Cloud IDaaS: Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a cloud-native Identity and Access Management platform. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) using mainstream standard protocols for enterprise applications, Unified user directory with centralized account lifecycle management and automatic synchronization, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) including dynamic tokens, certificates, face, and fingerprint biometrics..

Duo Single Sign-On (SSO): SSO solution with MFA integration for cloud and on-premises applications. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include Single sign-on authentication with digital token generation, SAML 2.0 and OIDC protocol support, Pre-built integrations for hundreds of applications..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.